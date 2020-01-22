The Initial Space bus Neo satellite scheduled for launch

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

Paris (ESA) January 14, 2020

The first satellite designed under a platform to assist the European industry brings competitive satellites for commercial telecommunications marketplace entered its last stage before the sendoff.

Konnect would offer services of broadband for Europe and Africa. Thales Alenia Space built it for Eutelsat, its commercial worker, under a Partnership Project of ESA.

After a lengthy flight, onboard an Antonov cargo plane coming from the Nice airport in France, satellite was able to launch location in French Guiana inside its big transport vessel.

The satellite completed its short and effective launch operation. Teams at the launch location conducted every test and inspections and affirmed that sub-systems are ready for flight.

The satellite positioned on the higher position of secondary payload adapter as well as then inside the firing. The assembled parts currently fit on top of launcher during the final primary step of mechanical integration of Ariane 5 spaceship.

The satellite is currently ready for launch on 16 January, for the initial Ariane sendoff of 2020,

