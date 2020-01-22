United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Witness Steady Expansion during – 2026

The United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market will register a robust CAGR of more than 13% by 2026.

“United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2019 – 2026” presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The report includes historical data from 2015 – 2018 and forecasts until 2026.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2026. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, merger & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non–invasive prenatal testing market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report are as follows:

• The United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Opportunity Assessment (2015 – 2026)

• The United States Average Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States High–Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States Average Risk Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States High–Risk Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States Average Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States High–Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States Average Risk Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• The United States High–Risk Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Future Trends (2015 – 2026)

• Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis – By Test

• Reimbursement Policies of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing

• Regulation System of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing

• Major Deals in the Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

• Key Companies Analysis

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Illumina

• Natera

• Quest Diagnostics

• Myriad Genetics

• Centogene

• Invitae Corporation

• Otogenetics

• GenPath

• Progenity

• PerkinElmer

• Agilent Technologies

• Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)

• Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

