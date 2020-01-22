Vacuum Pouches Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2016 – 2026

Global “Vacuum Pouches ” Market Research Study

Vacuum pouches market is segmented by material type, packaging type, process type, application type and by region. On the basis of material type, the vacuum pouches market can be segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyester (PET), polyamide (PA) and others. On the basis of packaging type global vacuum pouches market can be segmented into flexible packaging and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of process type, vacuum pouches market can be segmented into shrink packaging, skin packaging and traditional packaging. On the basis of application type, vacuum pouches market can be segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, consumer goods, and others. On the basis of region, we have segmented vacuum pouches market into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

The vacuum pouches market is expected to witness a healthy grow rate during the forecast period. Due to speedy urbanization and industrialization the vacuum pouches market is undergoing technological advancements. Other than that growing use of vacuum pouches in pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry is significantly fuelling this market. The retail sector in Asia Pacific is booming, mainly due to changing lifestyle coupled with increasing per capita annual disposable income of consumers in this region. Shelf life of products is an important attribute across all industry verticals, however, is strategically significant in food and beverages industry. This emerging cluster of the globe is also witnessing quick urbanization. Over past five years approximately 20% of the product manufacturers switched to vacuum packaging from conventional packaging options. On the other side high initial cost and rising demand of modified atmosphere packaging market might hamper the growth of global vacuum pouches market globally. The trend towards vacuum pouches is driven by consumer preference for lightweight, portable ease to handle and re-closable products with long shelf life. Thus companies are focusing on developing sustainable, recyclable, lightweight, and tough with long shelf life through barrier film.

Vacuum pouches market is expected to register a high CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, vacuum pouches market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected experience the maximum growth in the vacuum pouches market primarily due to growth in the retail industry, increased sale of online products and rising disposable income. Increased demand for industrial products from the developed economies of North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand in the vacuum pouches market for these regions. Whereas, Latin America and MEA are expected to witness a stable growth in the vacuum pouches market over the forecast period.

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the heat sealing tape market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics, Sealed Air Corporation, Wipak Group, Mondi Group, Wenzhou Chuangjia Packing Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cangnan Kanghui Packaging Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Rishanhong Plastic Packaging Products Co., Ltd. etc.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

