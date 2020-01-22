Vitex Agnus Castus Extract Market : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2017 – 2025

The global Vitex Agnus Castus Extract market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Vitex Agnus Castus Extract market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Vitex Agnus Castus Extract market.

Segmentation analysis of Vitex Agnus Castus Extract Market

Market Segmentation

Vitex agnus castus extract market is segmented on the basis of nature of product, form, application and by regions. On the basis of nature of product, this extract is segmented on the basis of organic extract and conventional extract. With the less use of harmful chemicals in preparation of organic vitex extract and thus attracting the health conscious consumer, it is expected to gain a high market value share during the forecast period.

The segmentation on the basis of form includes powder and liquid, among these the powder form is expected to maintain a steady growth rate and yield a larger portion in terms of volume attributed to the diversity in use and ease of handling.

On the basis of application, vitex agnus castus extract is segmented into two main segments as herbal supplements and cosmetics. The herbal supplements are further sub-segmented into tablets, capsules and tinctures. The cosmetics comprising of natural ingredients have attracted a significant demand and is expected to continue to grow backed up the consumer’s indulgence.

Middle East and European regions are the major exporters of vitex agnus castus and the prime regions associated with the vitex agnus castus extract market includes; North America, Latin America, Europe and Japan. The high use of herbal extracts in countries such as Germany, U.K., France and other European countries is expected to support market growth in the region. The high acceptance of natural food and products containing natural ingredient in North America and Japan are expected to fuel the market growth of vitex agnus castus extract.

Vitex Agnus Castus Extract Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of herbal supplements has led to increasing demand in natural products. Moreover increasing number of litigations on certain pharmaceutical drugs has rendered people questioning the safety and efficacy of the pharmaceutical drugs and hence there is a significant shift in use of pharmaceuticals. Consumers are now moving towards a safe alternate which are the herbal medicines.

For the female health and safety concerns the vitex agnus castus extract provides a great alternative to pharmaceutical medicine and is thus expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The vitex agnus castus extract also finds its use in cosmetics, the astringent effect of this extract is slowly gaining popularity as in herbal cosmetic. The blending ability of this extract with other active ingredients is creating new opportunities for new product development is further expected to increase the market growth.

Vitex Agnus Castus Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global vitex agnus castus extract market are; Naturex S/A, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA, The Green Labs LLC among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region.

