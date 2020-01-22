Wet Glue Labelling Machines Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2016 – 2026

Global “Wet Glue Labelling Machines ” Market Research Study

market segments that require product information to be communicated to the end users of their products. Thus, wet glue labelling machines market is gaining traction in the packaging industry considering the market requirement for safety and authentication.

Labelling equipment are used to label the product or the primary packaging of the products. Manufacturers also prefer to print labels that can be applied straight away on the product surface. Hence wet glue labelling machines have to configure their functionalities according to the labeling requirements based on level of packaging and packaging type. Apart from providing product information, technological advancement in the wet glue labelling machines market has enabled manufacturers supply wet glue labelling machines that improve element such as graphics, label size, label shape, label material, etc.

Wet Glue Labelling Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Wet glue labeling machines ensure effective labelling solution in order to maintain consistency and accuracy in terms of high quality label pasting considering label material variety and production speed. Key factor driving the growth for wet glue labelling machines market is the capability of wet glue labeling machines to deliver accuracy in terms of label pasting along with reducing cost of the operations. Minimizing wastages during the label pasting process has ensured optimization for the customers using wet glue label machines.

As consumption increases in emerging markets for products of daily consumption, industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, FMCG, etc. have shown upward demand for wet glue labelling machines. Furthermore, growth in retail sector and consumer preference for labelled products has led to upsurge in demand for wet glue labelling machines market.

Labeling market has experienced rapid growth in recent times owing to the growing importance of track and trace mechanism required to protect product integrity. Influx of counterfeit products has led to growing significance for product authentication and awareness in the minds of the consumers regarding the same. Wet glue labeling machines manufacturers have to address the opportunity of supplying technologically advanced wet glue labelling machines catering to market requirements.

The international labelling market is classified into adhesive based and non-adhesive based labelling. Adhesive labelling includes pressure sensitive, hot glue labelling machines and wet glue labelling machines. The adhesive labelling market is expected to grow faster than the wet glue labelling machines market owing to comparatively higher functionalities offered by adhesive labelling machines.

A key driver for wet glue labelling machines market is the quality of the machines to function faster in applying labels using a liquid glue at room temperature at high speeds. As the wet glue labelling machines are faster that other technologies, these machines are generally used in the beverage market. Apart from above feature, wet glue labelling machines market can be customized on the basis of end-use requirement.

Wet glue labelling machines are suitable for product made of glass, plastic, metal etc. and can allow automation of the labelling process. Another factor that help fuel the demand for wet glue labelling machines is that the machines help save cost in labelling applications. The machines have a built in system for printing product information.

The wet glue labelling machines market can be segmented on the basis of industry type and technology type.

On the basis of Industry, the wet glue labelling machines market can be divided into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Cosmetics and Home Care Products.

On the basis of technology, the wet glue labelling machines market can be divided into:

Semi-Automatic: Can be used in the case of lower rate of production and for round bottles which require no change in the bottle size.

Automatic: It can be used in the case of high rate of production.

Manual: These types of machines can be used in the case of lower demand .The operator is required to manually enter the details into the machine.

Geographically the wet glue labelling machines market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Wet Glue Labelling Machines Market is expected to witness a growth in the European region owing to the growing number of breweries in UK.

Key Players:

Some of the players in the labelling machines market are Labeling System, Llc, Quadrel Labeling Systems, In-Line Labeling Equipment Inc., Harland Machine Systems Ltd., Label-Aire, Inc., Weiler Labeling Systems LLC, CTM Labeling Systems Inc, MPI Label Systems Inc, Newman Labelling Systems Ltd and CVC Technologies Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis. s

