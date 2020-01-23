5G Chipset Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027: Broadcom, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MediaTek

The global 5G chipset market is estimated to account US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest 5G chipset market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North American countries. However, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass North America over the forecast period. The government in this region are taking several initiatives such as investment funding are undertaken by the players to promote entire semiconductor industrial growth. The growth of in this region is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “5G Chipset Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “5G Chipset Market”.

Companies Mentioned:-

Broadcom Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Infineon Technologies AG International Business Machines MediaTek Inc. Nokia Qualcomm Samsung Electronics C Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Xilinx

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 5G Chipset market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from 5G Chipset Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 5G Chipset at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 5G Chipset market.

The 5G chipset market by operation frequency is segmented into sub-6 GHz, between 26 and 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. Sub-6 GHz segment dominates the 5G chipset market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 – 2027. With continuous development taking place for the deployment of 5G, required testing related to 5G chipset, equipment, and other devices is growing. Along with testing of these devices, it also creates several challenges for sub-6 GHz and millimeter frequencies.

