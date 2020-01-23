Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2017 – 2025

The global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The business intelligence study of the Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Key players are focused on introducing the products with pioneering formulas. The increased investment by the government organizations and public sectors to rehabilitate and overcome the disability, is expected to drive the market. The market of continuous passive motion device is segmented on the basis of age group into children, adults and geriatrics. Separate devices are available for the treatment of children and adults which facilitate the overall treatment. The continuous passive motion devices are used in hospitals, nursing facility, long term care centers and also at home.

By regional presence, the global continuous passive motion device market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market of continuous passive motion devices globally, owing to the presence of reimbursement scenarios, health awareness and well-equipped machinery. The availability of better health facilities and skilled professionals makes Europe the second largest market of continuous passive motion devices. The increasing concern towards better healthcare system and the increasing prevalence of joint surgery in APAC region is anticipated to grow the advanced medical nutrition market in this region.

Some of the major key players in the global market of continuous passive motion devices are Furniss Corporation, Surgi-Care, Bio-Med Inc., BTL., Chattanooga, Chinesport Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment S.p.a Cap. Soc., Rimec S.r.l and Oped.

