Global Biometrics in Government Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The global Biometrics in Government Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Additionally, technological advancements in biometrics are expected to perform as growth openings for the global biometrics in government market during the forecast period. The biometrics market is extremely competitive with the presence of many vendors that offer feature-rich and groundbreaking solutions to their government clients. It has become a favored option for government activities for confirmation and identification resolutions. The biometric producers comprise companies involved in manufacturing biometric schemes based on various recognition type. Voice recognition software uses analog-to-digital change methods to adapt voice signals into digital signals. Iris recognition uses pattern-recognition techniques to verify the identity of a person using several colors and patterns existing in the iris. Based on type, the market has been classified as fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, iris recognition, face recognition, and voice recognition. The fingerprint identification segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. it is predictable to record the advanced CAGR during the forecast period. Fingerprint recognition or identification is a general method of biometric authentication, which is used for authentication on computer systems with the help of the imprints made by the minute ridge formations or patterns found on the fingertips. Face recognition technology can sense faces in images, measure their features, and match them against stored templates in a database. Facial recognition biometrics is used by the US government at airports, mobile phone makers in products, colleges, social media companies, retailers, and airlines at departure gates respectively.

The worldwide Biometrics in Government market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Biometrics in Government market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Biometrics in Government Market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Biometrics in Government Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Biometrics in Government Market are companies like Jenetric GmbH (Germany), id3 Technologies (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), HID Global Corporation (US), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Innovatrics (Slovakia), IDEMIA (France) and Aware Inc (US).

Major segments covered in the Biometrics in Government Market report include:

The Global Biometrics in Government Market has been segmented by Type under which is included face recognition, Fingerprint identification, iris Recognition, voice recognition and DNA analysis, then segmented by Application and is given further for voter registration, Border control, e-passport service, latent fingerprint matching, healthcare and welfare, e-visas, public safety, for national ids, etc. By Region it’s spread across regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and rest of the world respectively. The Global Biometrics in Government Market is likely to record around 17.09% CAGR, thus seeing a large development during the said forecast period. During December 2018, Gemalto attained Green Bit, a ground-breaking worker of biometric scanners, along with a strategic team headquartered in Italy (Turin) and industrial base in China (Tianjin). Green Bit roughly employs around 50 people. During July 2017, HID Global acquired Arjo Systems SAS, a benefactor of corporeal and digital identity solutions for secure government ID applications. The whole market was valued at USD 5,460.1 Million in the year 2018; it is predictable to reach around USD 16,252.2 Million by the year 2025. North America assessed for the major market value in the year 2018 and the whole market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 17.3% during the said forecast period. During April 2019, Innovatrics launched ABIS7 which covers autonomous and configurable elements to deliver supple and profitable solutions for face, fingerprint and iris recognition technologies to government, enterprises and law enforcement interventions and agencies. Also, during the same period Jenetric GmbH signed a contract with the German federal police to contrivance the Lifetouch Quattro fingerprint scanner to govern ton border entry and exit arrangements During March 2019, Innovatrics tossed SmartFace 3.0, for both safety purpose and trade customer investigation and in attendance systems. During September 2018, Idemia tossed a contactless OneLook device to capture, match and develop face and iris biometrics.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Adopt Biometrics

4.2.2 Rising Efforts to Mitigate Terrorism Threats

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High Deployment Cost

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Technological Upgrades and Advancements

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Threat of Privacy by Data Breaches

4.6 Market Trends

4.6.1 Regulations for Unsupervised Biometrics

4.6.2 Mobile Enrollment / Authentication

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Component Manufacturers

5.1.2 Biometrics Providers

5.1.3 System Integrators

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Biometrics in Government Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Fingerprint Identification

6.3 DNA Analysis

6.4 Iris Recognition

6.5 Face Recognition

6.6 Voice Recognition



