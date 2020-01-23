Global Eyeliner Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The global Eyeliner market and is projected to reach USD 3,495.5 million by the end of 2028, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Eye makeup products are one of the popular cosmetic products among consumers. Frequently changing fashion trends and desire to enhance the appearance among consumers are expected to boost the overall eyeliner market. In addition to this, growth in per capita disposable income has led to a change in consumer spending behavior. Consumer inclination towards the adoption of a modern lifestyle and new trends encourages them to spend on quality beauty and cosmetic products. Also, players launching new and innovative eyeliner products, with different varieties, style, color, and form is considered to be one of the significant factors for the rising growth of the eyeliner market at a global level.

The key players in the market are investing heavily on product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. For instance, in June 2018, Fenty Beauty, the brand of Kendo Holdings, Inc. launched a liquid eyeliner under the brand name “Flyliner.” Moreover, the growth of the organized retail sector is assisting in the easy availability of the product, which is supporting the growth of the global eyeliner market.

The worldwide Eyeliner market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Eyeliner market include:

The leading market players in the global eyeliner market are L’Oreal S.A. (France), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (US), Revlon, Inc. (US), Christian Dior SE (France), Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan), Amorepacific Corporation (South Korea), Chanel S.A. (France), Jordana Cosmetics Corporation (US), Sisley Paris (France), Kao Corporation (Japan), Markwins International Corp (US), LG Household & Health Care Ltd (South Korea), Mary Kay Inc (US), Marie Dalgar (China), Kazi Lan Carslan (China), Flamingo Beauty Supply (US), and Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, Ltd (US).

The report also offers a regional analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of APAC

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Peru

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Nigeria

o Saudi Arabia

o Iran

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growth of Eye Makeup Products

4.2.2 Growing Working Women Population

4.2.3 Growth of Organized Retail Sectors

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Presence of Harmful Chemicals

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Preference for Organic And Natural Eyeliners

4.4.2 Innovative Marketing Strategies

4.5 Trends

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Research & Product Development

5.1.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.3 Processing

5.1.4 Packaging

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Rivalry

6 Global Eyeliner Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Liquid

6.1.2 Gel/Cream

6.1.3 Kohl

6.1.4 Others



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

