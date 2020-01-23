Global Karaoke Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The Global Karaoke Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.52% to reach USD 5,733.77 Million by 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Karaoke gained global acceptance from Japan as it was first developed there itself. Karaoke is a popular social activity among the Japanese population which is driving the growth of the market in the region. In the year 2018, The European karaoke market held a substantial market share. The rising adoption of karaoke systems in pubs and bars in the region is anticipated to improve the growth of the European karaoke market.

Due to this the global karaoke market is driving the market and is expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period. Many non-professional singers exhibit their talent, through karaoke. There is an increase in the number of karaoke competitions across the world as many of the people are inclined towards music and they are getting a better platform through Karaoke. Furthermore, the expanding number of bars and restaurants offering karaoke is enhancing the growth of the market. However, the rising adoption of karaoke apps is hindering the growth of the karaoke market, globally.

Major players operating in the Karaoke market include:

Electrohome Ltd. (Canada), Karaoke USA (USPure Acoustics, Inc. (US), Platinum Karaoke (Philippines), and Audio Video Solutions Corporation (Philippines) DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD. (Japan), Memorex (US), ), VocoPro (US), Ion Audio LLC (US), The Singing Machine Company are some of the major players of the Global Karaoke Market, Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation (Japan)

Major segments covered in the Karaoke Market report include:

Global Karaoke Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and by region. On the basis of region, the Global Karaoke Market has been segmented into All-in-One System, Built-In Microphone System, TV Monitor System and MP3 System. On the basis of application, the market has been sub-divided into Household and Commercial.

