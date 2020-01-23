Handicap Assistive Robots Market- Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2025

During the period 2017-2025, global demand for handicap assistive robots is expected to reach a cumulative market value of $3.46 billion. GMD predicts the global market to grow speedily driven by a rapid adoption of all types of handicap assistive robotics such as robotic wheelchairs, mobility-aid exoskeleton systems, and other robotic assistance devices across the world. Over the years, disabled people and rehab patients have been actively seeking advanced solutions to help them in mobility and daily lives.

Global Handicap Assistive Robots Market by Product Type, Body, Mobility and Region 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of the handicap assistive robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global handicap assistive robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global handicap assistive robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, body, mobility and region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Regional spread of each sub-market is also studied in terms of annual sales value for 2014-2015.

• Robotic Wheelchairs

• Assistive Robotic Devices

• Mobility-aid Exoskeletons

Based on body function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2016, 2017, and 2025 for each section.

• Upper-extremity Robots

• Lower-extremity Robots

Based on robot mobility, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section.

• Mobile Robots

• Fixed-base Robots

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for every single year over 2014-2025. The breakdown of regional and national market by product type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles 13 handicap assistive robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 51 figures, this 122-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

(Note: Upon request, the report can be customized/updated to meet clients’ needs.)

Key Players:

Assistive Innovations Corp.

Bioness Inc.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Kinova Robotics

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

TopChair SAS

