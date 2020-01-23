High Voltage Cable Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027: Gentex Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA

The global high voltage cable market accounted to US$ 28.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 47.8 Mn by 2027.

The high voltage cable market is led by the Asia Pacific region in 2018, followed by Europe in the second position. The dominance of the Asia Pacific region is chiefly attributed to the rising electricity demand and the vast potential for renewable energy generation. As per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the region accounts for more than 50% of the global energy consumption, and energy produced using fossil fuel resources continue to account for more than 85% of this. Despite this, a huge part of the population still lacks basic access to electricity.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “High Voltage Cable Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “High Voltage Cable Market”.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the High Voltage Cable market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from High Voltage Cable Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for High Voltage Cable at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the High Voltage Cable market.

