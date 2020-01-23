Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2018 to 2028

The study on the global Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

The market study reveals that the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market in the assessment period. It also studies the vital dynamics of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key players who are interested in manufacturing in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3104

Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more. The regional insights entail predictions of Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market encompassing current as well as forthcoming values estimates and analysis on the upcoming region wise demand trends and price indexes.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Important queries related to the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market?

What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market during the forecast period 2018 to 2028?

Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?

How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products ?

Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2?

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3104

Competitive Landscape

In order to meet the burgeoning demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products, Kimberly-Clark invested US$ 30 million in 2018 for expanding and upgrading its facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The production plant specifically produces non-woven fibers for its clients in the adult and feminine hygiene care sector including the likes of Poise, Depend, and U by Kotex.

To capitalize on the growing demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products in Asia, Fiesta, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, bought 51% of the stake in spunbound non-woven fiber manufacturer CNC International. Fitesa plans to align the operations of the new acquisition to focus on the hygiene products market.

In order to expand its market presence, Galtfelter, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, announced the purchase of Georgia-Pacific’s European non-woven business in 2018. Under the purchase, Galtfelter acquired Georgia-Pacific’s state-of-the-art 32,000-metric-ton manufacturing facility in Steinfurt, Germany for US$ 185 million.

Proctor & Gamble and Drylock announced that the companies will be entering a global license agreement to expand research into the development of channel technology used in enhancing the performance of products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence diaper and pants.

The leading players operating in the market include Freudenberg Performance Materials, DuPont, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlstorm-Munksjö. Other players operating in this market are Johns Manville, Suominen Corporation, Low & Bona, Lydall, TWE Group, Jacob Holm, and Zhejiang Kingsafe.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insight:

Demand for Fluff Pulp to Remain Robust in Baby Diapers Manufacturing

Non-woven fibers can be broadly divided into super absorbent materials (SAP), fluff pulp, stretch non-woven, polyester, and filaments. Among these materials, demand for fluff pulp continues to remain robust in the manufacturing of baby diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence. In addition to its superior absorbent properties, fluff pulp is increasingly being used in the development of composite non-woven fibers with increased loft and improved three-dimensional relief structure.

Growing awareness about the negative impact of using cloth diapers on babies’ skin is further driving the demand for fluff pulp in the manufacturing of diapers. Coupled with the substantial rise in the disposable income of the global population, the production of baby diapers is estimated to increase, which in turn, is eventually expected to propel the demand for fluff pump. The factors are estimated to contribute significantly to non-woven fiber in hygiene product market growth.

Non-woven fiber manufacturers are further gaining increasing control over the finished products using different technologies such as spun melt, wet laid, dry laid, and air laid.

Research Methodology

A robust and extensive research methodology was employed to unearth invaluable information about the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. Primary and secondary researches were conducted to obtain actionable insights into the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market. While primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the industry, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid sources, and other industry-related publications. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to produce an accurate and authentic forecast of the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3104

Why Choose Fact.MR

One of the most established market research companies in the World

Round the clock customer support for clients across the globe

Tailor-made reports available without additional costs

Analysis of markets in over 150 countries

Data collected from credible primary and secondary sources

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer