Powered Exoskeletons Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2023

During the period 2017-2023, global demand for powered exoskeletons is estimated to reach a cumulative market value of over $2.63 billion including sales, rent, lease, royalty payment and other sources. GMD predicts the overall shipment from direct sales for 2017-2023 to reach 28,820 units owing to an exceptional and accelerating growth.

Global Powered Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023 by Application, Body, Motor and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the powered exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, partnership and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global powered exoskeletons market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global powered exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Body, Motor and Region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

• Healthcare Sector (further segmented into Rehabilitation and Mobility Aid by application)

• Military Sector

• Industrial Sector (further segmented into Manufacture, Construction, Logistics, and Other Applications)

• Civilian Sector

On basis of body, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:

• Upper Body Exoskeletons

• Lower Body Exoskeletons

• Full Body Exoskeletons

On basis of motor, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

• Electric Actuator

• Pneumatic Actuator

• Hydraulic Actuator

• Fuel Cell

• Others

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue of powered exoskeletons are available for every single year over 2014-2023.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the breakdown of overall revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of powered exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 16 exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 74 figures, this 159-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

(Note: The report can be customized/updated per request to meet clients’ needs.)

Key Players:

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Myomo

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

RB3D

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Plc.

Sarcos Corporation

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

