Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2016 – 2025

Technological advancement of robotic gastrointestinal surgery will continue to create smarter and more efficient assistive tools and devices to meet the needs of gastrointestinal surgery procedures across the globe. Compared with traditional minimally invasive surgery approaches, robot-assisted surgery gives the surgeon better control over the surgical instruments and a better view of the surgical site. Current open gastrointestinal surgeries and procedures can be replaced largely by robotic minimally invasive surgery (RMIS) during the years to come. It is expected to see that many more gastrointestinal surgery procedures will be undertaken with at least some aspects of surgical robotics owing to the fast adoption of the advanced RMIS technology in hospitals and clinical centers. Global demand for robotic gastrointestinal surgery in 2025 will advance to $1.41 billion. This represents a XX% increase yearly in terms of annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative market total of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial increase of robot-assisted gastrointestinal surgery procedures.

Global Robotic Gastrointestinal Surgery Market 2016-2025: Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the robotic gastrointestinal surgery market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global robotic gastrointestinal surgery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global robotic gastrointestinal surgery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product and service, equipment and region.

Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.

• Robotic Systems

• Instruments and Accessories

• System Services

Based on equipment type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.

• Robot Machines

• Navigation Systems

• Planners and Simulators

• Other Equipment

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by equipment type (robot machines, navigation systems, planners/simulators, other equipment) over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global gastrointestinal surgery robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 51 figures, this 154-page report provides comprehensive data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

Key Players:

AVRA Surgical Robotics, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic Inc.

NovaTract Surgical, Inc.

Simbionix USA Corp.

Titan Medical

TransEnterix, Inc.

