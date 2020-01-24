Advanced Materials For Displays Market: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2017-2022

The global market for electronic display materials reached $61.5 billion in 2016. This market should reach $68.4 billion in 2017 and $128.0 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% over the five-year period from 2017 to 2022.

The scope of this report encompasses the key materials used in the major types of electronic displays. BCC Research analyzes the various classes of materials technologies, identifies the major players, determines the current status of each, examines their impact on future display markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the forecast period. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other pertinent factors are reviewed, such as material processing and distribution, the need for special materials and the expanded use of certain displays.

– An overview of the global market for advanced materials used in electronic displays.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Comparisons of materials based on cost, efficiency, performance, and other metrics.

– Examination of changing material requirements and the potential for new materials to enter the market.

– Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.

The value of global shipments of display materials reached $61.5 billion in 2016. Shipments of materials are projected to reach $68.4 billion in 2017 and then grow in value by 13.3% per year to total $128.1 billion in 2022. Flat-panel displays accounted for over $60.5 billion (98.4%) of total materials shipments in 2016 and are projected to approach $124.6 billion (97.3%) of all materials shipments in 2022. Their value is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% between 2017 and 2022.

CRT displays accounted for a relatively miniscule $19.1 million (0.03%) of total display materials shipments in 2016 and are expected to dwindle away to virtually nothing in 2022 as this type of technology disappears from the market. The MEMS used in other display applications such as digital light projectors accounted for the remaining $965 million (1.6%) of total display materials shipments in 2016, a figure that is expected to increase to $3.5 billion (2.7%) by 2022.

