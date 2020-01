Alcohol Ethoxylate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Alcohol Ethoxylate Market: Introduction

Alcohols are converted into alocohol ethoxylates, with molecular formula R-(OC 2 H 4 ) n OH; where n ranges from 1 to 10. Alcohol ethoxylate is colorless and soluble in organic solvents. It is used as low foaming detergents and cleaners applications. Alcohol ethoxylate is water soluble & white waxy in nature. It may change color due to the number of carbon atoms attached to the hydrocarbon chain. Alcohol ethoxylate is used extensively in various applications including emulsification, industrial and institutional cleaners, and agricultural chemicals due to the low level of toxicity. Alcohol ethoxylates are employed in cream bases in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. The usage of alcohol ethoxylates in waxes improves the stability feature of wax emulsions. The price of alcohol ethoxylate is expected to rise owing to the increase in prices of raw materials such as ethylene oxide and fatty alcohols. Growth in prices of crude palm oil and palm kernel oil coupled with upstream volatility in the fatty alcohol market is boosting the price of alcohol ethoxylate.

Alcohol Ethoxylate Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global alcohol ethoxylate market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the alcohol ethoxylate market can be classified into fatty, lauryl, linear, and others. The fatty segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Fatty alcohol ethoxylates are used for cleaning purposes in industrial & institutional and household applications. Alcohol ethoxylate possesses properties such as low foam, low rinse, and biodegradability. Linear alcohol ethoxylates can be manufactured through natural and synthetic sources. They are employed in cleaning applications. Linear alcohol ethoxylate is employed in detergent formulations and reduce toxicity levels, these factors estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the alcohol ethoxylate market can be divided into metal working, textile processing, paper processing, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The metal working segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Demand for emulsifiers is expected to be high, due to high stabilizing characteristics of oil-water emulsions in the metal processing industry. Increasing demand metal working is a key factor estimated to drive the demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates during the forecast period.

Alcohol ethoxylates are used as pigment dispersing agents in the paint industry. Expansion in the construction industry is expected to drive the demand for paints. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the fatty alcohol ethoxylates market during the forecast period. Alcohol ethoxylates are also employed in the paper industry for de-inking of waste paper. Furthermore, they are used in pharmaceutical formulations such as creams, lotions, and ointments. Superior performance and emulsification properties exhibited by alcohol ethoxylates are expected to boost the demand for alcohol ethoxylates during the forecast period.

Alcohol Ethoxylate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global alcohol ethoxylate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region of the global building & construction market during the forecast period. Increase in population and urbanization in countries such as India and China is driving the demand for paints and coatings. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the demand for alcohol ethoxylates during the forecast period. North America mainly includes large number of primary product such as detergents & soaps market accounting for high consumption levels. For making detergents & soaps, alcohol ethoxylates is used as surfactant & this factor will drive market during the forecast period.

Alcohol Ethoxylate Market: Key Players

The global alcohol ethoxylate market is consolidated. Less numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Shell Chemicals, Sasol Ltd, Ineos Group, India Glycols, and Dow Chemical Co.

