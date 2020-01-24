Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market: Overview

Barium chloride dihydrate, also referred to as barium chloride hydrate and barium dichloride dihydrate, is a white crystalline compound that is easily soluble in water and other alkalis. Barium chloride dihydrate is hygroscopic in nature. The compound exist in anhydrous and dihydrated forms and imparts a yellow-green coloration to a flame. Its chemical formula for is BaCl 2 2H 2 O. Barium chloride dihydrate is used to precipitate heavy metals from chemical processes and waste water streams and as a raw material in the making of several barium-based chemical compounds. It is primarily used in the purification of brine solution in caustic chlorine plants. These compounds are also used in the manufacturing of heat treatment salts, pigments, and other barium salts. Barium chloride dihydrate is also used in fireworks to provide a bright green color.

Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market: Segmentation

Based on purity, the global barium chloride dihydrate market can be bifurcated into < 99% and ≥ 99%. The ≥ 99% segment accounted for a substantial share of the barium chloride dihydrate market. Demand for barium chloride dihydrate with ≥ 99% purity for the use in steel manufacturing and pigment production process is expected to increase in the near future owing to the high efficiency and long shelf life.

In terms of application, the barium chloride dihydrate market can be segregated into wastewater treatment, barium salts production, dyestuff, oil refining & petrochemicals, pigment production, and others. The barium salts production segment is estimated to hold a major share of the global barium chloride dihydrate market during the forecast period. Barium chloride dehydrate is primarily deployed in the manufacturing of barium salts such as barium, hydroxide, barium nitrate, and barium carbonate.

Based on end-use industry, the barium chloride dihydrate market can be divided into steel manufacturing, chemical processing, electronic & optical, textile & leather, pharmaceutical, and others. The steel manufacturing segment accounts for a significant share of the global barium chloride dihydrate market. Barium chloride dehydrate is widely used in the production of heat treatment salts in heat treatment baths. These heat treatment salts are used in steel hardening processes. Increase in manufacturing and processing of steel and steel equipment is anticipated to boost the demand for barium chloride dihydrate market.

Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global barium chloride dihydrate market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global barium chloride dihydrate market in 2017 due to presence of large steel manufacturers and processors in the region. The barium chloride dihydrate market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in industrialization in countries such as China, South Korea, and India. Increase in the adoption of steel hardening processes, which use barium chloride dihydrate in the region is anticipated to drive the barium chloride dihydrate market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Production capacity expansions by pigment manufacturers in China and India is likely to boost the demand for barium chloride dihydrate in these countries in the next few years. North America and Europe also held a significant share of the global barium chloride dihydrate market in 2017 due to the rise in demand for barium chloride dihydrate in the steel manufacturing industry in these regions.

Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global barium chloride dihydrate market include American Elements, Chaitanya Chemicals, Chemical Products Corporation, Finoric LLC, GFS Chemicals, Inc., LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Silicon Industries, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Solvay, Toronto Research Chemicals, and Weifang Xinyuan Barium Co., Ltd. These players focus on distributing their products through strong distribution channels to increase their market share.

