Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2019-2025
The global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market was valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
DuPont
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Schlumberger
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Type:
Water soluble polymers
Surfactants
Polymer gels
Biopolymers
Alkaline chemicals
Others
By Origin:
Petro-based
Bio-based
By Technique:
Polymer flooding
Surfactant polymer flooding
Alkaline surfactant polymer flooding
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore
