Data Wrangling Market Growth Rate by 2026 – Top Key Vendors, Trend, Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges and Forecast

Global data wrangling market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.91% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading players covered in the Data Wrangling market report:



IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute

Trifacta

Datawatch

Talend

Alteryx

Dataiku

TIBCO Software