Flexible Heater Market Key Players, Share Dynamic Demand and Consumption By 2018 to 2028

Flexible Heater Market: Overview

Flexible heater is commonly used to integrate to a surface which requires heating and is capable of operating with high-performance under adverse temperature conditions. It comes in different varieties, shapes, and dimensions which can also be molded in the shape of the heated object. Further, due to low thermal mass, the flexible heaters are used in wide range of commercial, military, and industrial applications.

A flexible heater can be wound more than once without causing damage to heating elements and heating taps, and therefore provides an effective heating source to several applications such as electronics, medical devices, and others. A focus on implementation of advanced technologies and reducing the cost of products is likely to create lucrative opportunities for leading companies operating in flexible heater market.

Flexible Heater Market – Notable Developments

Honeywell International Inc., Watlow, Durex Industries, Bucan, Sinomas, Kuhlmann Electro-Heat, Delta Mfg, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Hotset Gmbh, Sedes Group, National Plastic Heater, Holroyd Components Ltd, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, NIBE Industrier AB, Omega Engineering, Smiths Group plc, Rogers Corporation, All Flex Flexible Circuits, Zoppas Industries S.P.A., Minco Products, Inc., Chromalox and Thermo Heating Elements, LLC are among the key players operating in the flexible heater market.

In August 2018, Watlow, a leading company in the design and manufacture of entire thermal systems completed its acquisition of Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide of Austin, Texas, with a goal to enhance their thermal control capabilities and to achieve consistent, sustainable long-term growth. The company also introduced its new heater product catalog in July 2018.

In March 2018, Rogers Corporation, a key player of flexible heater market, launched a new substrate called ‘ARLON rapid polyimide (raPld)’, an advanced solution for improving manufacturing process as well as the performance of flexible heater applications. According to the company, the new substrate combines the advantages of silicone adhesive system and polymer heater dielectrics.

In February 2018, NIBE Industrier AB acquired Hemi Heating, which manufactures a range of products such as heating cables, tents, jackets, fans, and others, following its acquisition of BriskHeat in January 2018.

Flexible Heater Market Dynamics

Global demand for flexible heater depends on its rising scope of application in various end-use industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, and food & beverages. Growth and developments in these industries are projected to drive the flexible heater market at the global level. Further, increasing utilization of electronics and smart digital devices such as 3D printers, RTD monitors, and LCD screens is also likely to contribute to the demand for flexible heater which can be used to apply direct and efficient heat without compromising its dependability. These heaters have also gained promising applications in battery warmers, surgical devices, commercial food equipment, ATM machine, which in turn will complement the future expansion of the overall flexible heater market.

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth of Flexible Heater Market

Apart from incorporating advanced technologies in various industries, emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India are heavily investing in new innovations and developments, contributing potential value share to the flexible heater market.

Significant development of the flexible heater market can also be attributed to the contribution from developed nations of North America and Europe which are likely to witness high demand for a variety of flexible heaters including polyester, polyimide film, and silicon rubber heaters in the coming years. These factors are likely to boost the flexible heater market over the course of the forecast period.

Flexible Heater Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the flexible heater market can be segmented into:

Polyimide Film Heaters

Polyester Heaters

Mica Heaters

Silicon Rubber Heaters

Other Polymer Heaters

Based on application, the flexible heater market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industries

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Medical Equipment

Automotive

Others

