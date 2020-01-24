Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Insights, New Project Investment And Potential Growth Scope

Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Overview

The global abrasion resistant coatings market may have witnessed steady growth over the years, due to its extensive use in several end-use industries. Abrasion resistant coatings are mainly used for minimizing or eradicating surface wear. These coatings are majorly used in application areas which are not suitable for lubricants. Greases and lubricants cannot perform well in radioactive environments and high-temperature and also where the operating times are high. The main objective of abrasion resistant coatings is to extend the shelf-life of a product.

A report on the abrasion resistant coatings market to be added to the vast repository of Transparency Market Research pulls out every stop to present in-depth information on it. The report would enable key stakeholders in the global abrasion resistant coatings market to gain proper insight into the growth drivers and headwinds. This report would provide an objective on the competitive landscape and dissect each product, application, and regional segment to understand which ones hold out solid promise.

Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Key Trends

Abrasion resistant coatings provide safety to the object from corrosion. Growing demand for high-temperature polymer-based coatings, increasing need for superior quality ceramic based coatings, and rising economies are believed to be driving the global abrasion resistant coatings market. Abrasion resistant coatings is widely used in the industries such as marine, power generation, infrastructure, automotive, and oil and gas. These coatings are highly used for various interior as well as exterior applications. Abrasion resistant coatings exhibits superior wear attributes and chemical resistance. Along with these, rising demand for low-VOC, increasing need for environmental-friendly coatings, and growing demand for oxide coatings are expected to boost the global abrasion resistant coatings market.

Along with corrosion, abrasion resistant coatings are also resistant to abrasion, and wear and tear. Thus, they increase the reliability of product up to 5 years. Furthermore, increasing upstream and downstream industries across the world, growing need for coatings on drilling equipment and pipelines, and rising need for better performance of the product in vulnerable environments are also expected to fuel the global abrasion resistant coatings market. A trend in using excellent corrosion and chemical resistant coatings is anticipated to propel the global abrasion resistant coatings market.

Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, North America is expected to lead the global abrasion resistant coatings market as the region has seen rapidly expanding power generation and marine industries. Increasing demand for improved products, and rapid industrialization could also be responsible for fueling the abrasion resistant coatings market in the region. Other prominent region in the global abrasion resistant coatings market is Asia Pacific. Rising oil and gas industry is believed to be boosting the abrasion resistant coatings market in the region.

Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent payers operating in the global abrasion resistant coatings market are Saint Gobain, Evonik Industries, Bodycote Group, Arkema S.A, PPG Industries, and Hempel A/S. The upcoming report studies competitor’s product portfolios, key strategies, and sales and revenues in the near term.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer