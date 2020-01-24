Glucomannan Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2017 – 2025

The global Glucomannan market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Glucomannan market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Glucomannan market.

The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of application in which glucomannan is used as a emulsifying and thickening agent in various food products including confectionery such as candy, chocolates, gummies, jelly; beverages such as fiber drinks, soft drinks, and prepared soups, bakery products such as bread, cake, pancakes, pastries, ice cream, canned meat products and sausages, pet-food meat analogues, spreads such as fruit spreads, honey spreads and cheese spreads and others products such as frozen food. The global glucomannan market is segmented on the basis of end user such as pharmaceuticals and weight management supplements. Hence, the global glucomannan market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global glucomannan industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global glucomannan market followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for glucomannan as a thickening agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global glucomannan market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Growing demand for glucomannan as a emulsifying and thickening agent in various food products is a major factor driving the global glucomannan market worldwide. Glucomannan is mostly used in weight management supplements which is another major driving factor for global glucomannan market. Manufacturers are offering innovative glucomannan-based products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Many glucomannan producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for glucomannan as a better thickening agent in a variety of canned meat products. Glucomannan helps in improving blood sugar levels in diabetic people and helps in reducing cholesterol levels and bowel health issues which is another major driving factor for the market. Hence, the global glucomannan market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global glucomannan market include Konjac Foods, AuNutra® Industries Inc., Greenutra Resource Inc., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd, Baoji Konjac Chemcial Co., Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Precision Nutrition Inc., FMC Biopolymer, Green Fresh Group are among others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global glucomannan market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global glucomannan market till 2025.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

