Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market – Global Industry Projected to be the Most Attractive During 2019-2025



Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.

In 2018, the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2349997

This report focuses on the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ALA

Admiral

AXA

Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

AAA

Nationwide

Allianz

Cova Insurance

Direct Gap

InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)

Motoreasy

Click4Gap

Esurance

USAA

Allstate

Progressive

Zurich Insurance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finance GAP Insurance

Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2349997

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer