Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025



Intellectual property rights and royalty management software offers content companies with tools required by the organization to identify their patents, trade secrets, employee know-how and valuable assets. The software instructs the large and small enterprises about the IP rights and royalties enabling them to arrange for license fees, in the form of royalty and aids in profit share arrangements.

The North American region is largely investing in the adoption of intellectual property rights & royalty management solutions in order to protect their innovations and assets across various verticals like healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, and others.

In 2018, the global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FADEL

Vistex

Klopotek

Filmtrack

IBM

Dependable Solutions

Anaqua

Lecorpio

Ipfolio

Capgemini

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud/Hosted

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Government

Publishing

Education

Manufacturing

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

