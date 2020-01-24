

Metoprolol Succinate is a beta-blocker used to treatchest pain(angina),heart failure, andhigh blood pressure. Loweringhigh blood pressurehelps prevent strokes,heart attacks, andkidneyproblems.

The global Metoprolol Succinate market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metoprolol Succinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metoprolol Succinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Metoprolol Succinate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Metoprolol Succinate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lannett

Hema Pharmaceuticals

Ravoos Laboratories Limited

Aralez

AstraZeneca

Tecoland

SURYA LIFE SCIENCES

…



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

25mg

50mg

100mg

200mg

Segment by Application

Hypertension

Angina

Others

