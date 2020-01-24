Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market 2019 Rising Demand and International Forecast Scope Led by Top Key Players

Los Angeles, United State, 23 December 2019 – – The report titled Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market : EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, Europipe Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Cenergy Holdings, TMK, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, Chu Kong Pipe, Baosteel, Borusan Mannesmann

Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Segmentation By Product : Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) Pipes, Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SSAW) Pipes, Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) Pipes, Others

Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Segmentation By Application : Onshore, Offshore

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Overview

1.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) Pipes

1.2.2 Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SSAW) Pipes

1.2.3 Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) Pipes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 EVRAZ

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 EVRAZ Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 JFE

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 JFE Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Jindal SAW Ltd

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Europipe Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Europipe Group Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Essar Steel

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Essar Steel Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 American SpiralWeld Pipe

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 American SpiralWeld Pipe Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Zhejiang Kingland

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Zhejiang Kingland Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Tenaris

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Tenaris Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Cenergy Holdings

3.12 TMK

3.13 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

3.14 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

3.15 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

3.16 Chu Kong Pipe

3.17 Baosteel

3.18 Borusan Mannesmann

4 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Application/End Users

5.1 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Segment by Application

5.1.1 Onshore

5.1.2 Offshore

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Forecast

6.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) Pipes Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SSAW) Pipes Gowth Forecast

6.4 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Forecast in Onshore

6.4.3 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Forecast in Offshore

7 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

