PREMISE CABLE MARKET 2019-2027 GROWTH ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS | ANIXTER , BELDEN , CORNING , HELLERMANNTYTON , HITACHI, LTD. , NEXANS S.A. ,PRYSMIAN GROUP

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The premise cables are networking cables used for data transmission within a short distance. Premise cables can be used for inter-building or intra-building operations in telecommunication closets, entrance facilities, or server rooms. Different types of copper cables and fiber optic cables are used as premise cables for various enterprises, workplaces, and other organizations.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The premise cable market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the surge in the number of internet users coupled with significant growth in demand for data in developing countries. Moreover, easy installation and connection and improvement in cable technology further fuel the growth of the premise cable market. However, the negative impact of the internet of things (IoT) hampers the growth of the premise cable market. Nonetheless, the premise cable market is likely to showcase growth opportunities owing to demands for high-speed connectivity systems during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1.Anixter Inc.

2.Belden Inc.

3.Corning Incorporated

4.HellermannTyton GmbH

5.Hitachi, Ltd.

6.Nexans S.A.

7.Prysmian Group

8.Schneider Electric

9.Siemens AG

10.Siemon

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Premise Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of premise cable market with detailed market segmentation by cable category, industry vertical, and geography. The global premise cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading premise cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global premise cable market is segmented on the basis of cable category and industry vertical. Based on cable category, the market is segmented as fiber-optic cable and copper cable. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as media & telecommunication, IT & network security, enterprises, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of theF industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global premise cable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The premise cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting premise cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the premise cable market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.PREMISE CABLE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.PREMISE CABLE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.PREMISE CABLE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.PREMISE CABLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CABLE TYPE

8.PREMISE CABLE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

9.PREMISE CABLE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.PREMISE CABLE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

