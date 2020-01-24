Robot Operating Systems Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2026

Robot operating system is not an operating system but it is robotics middleware. ROS (Robot Operating System) provides services to various computer clusters like hardware abstraction, implementation of commonly used functionality, low level device control, package management and massage passing between processes.

Growing investment in research and development activities is anticipated to drive the global robot operating system market. Growing need of hardware and software that are easily adopted in research work and at considerable low amount is contributing in the growth of the market. Robot operating system helps in reducing the complexities of while developing robotics projects. In additions, other factor such as the rise in speed during the software development process by robot operating system is also impacting in the growth of the market. There is an increase of adoption of robotics by healthcare sector. Robots are able to earn the trust of patients and doctors, and are estimated to grow during the forecast period. .

The Global robot operating system market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the robot operating system is divided into commercial robots and industrial robots. The commercial robot segment is further sub-segmented into stationary and portable robots, whereas industrial robots segment is further categorized into SCARA, articulated, Cartesian, linear and others. On the basis of application, robot operating system is categorized into commercial and industrial. Further, commercial segment is divided into healthcare, (hospitals and pharmaceuticals), retail (big and small retail stores), hospitality (restaurants and hotels), agriculture & farming and others (entertainment and domestic services).Healthcare is involved in developing customized products and is one of the fastest growing industries in the field of robotics. Further, industrial segment is sub segmented into automotive, electronics, rubber & plastics, logistics, food & packaging, and warehousing and others such as metal and energy.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global robot operating system market and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The key driver of the growth is high adoption rate of this technology. Further, Europe is expected to grow at highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factor such as rising adoption of this technology in automotive sector is contributing in the growth of the market.

Key major players in the global robot operating system market are ABB Group, Clearpath Robotics, Omron Adept Technology, Inc., Husarion, Inc., Stanley Innovation, Cyberbotics Ltd. Rethink Robotics, iRobot Technologies, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Motoman and KUKA AG. These players are expanding geographical areas by collaborating or acquiring local company in order to reach to the target customers. These expansions of these major players are providing a lucrative demand for robot operation system market.

The global Robot Operating System market has been segmented as follows:

Global Robot Operating System Market, by Component

Commercial Robot Stationary Portable

Industrial Robot SCARA Articulated Cartesian Linear Others



Global Robot Operating System Market, by Application

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Retail Agricultural & Farming Others

Industrial Automotive Electronics Information Technology Food & Packaging Rubber & Plastics Logistics and Warehousing Others



Global Robot Operating System Market, by Geography

Report Description:

North America S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer