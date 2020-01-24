SELF ADHESIVE MEMBRANE MARKET SUPPLY AND GROWTH RATE SEGMENTS TILL 2026

Self-adhesive Membrane Market: Overview

Self-adhesive membranes are employed for building and construction industry. Self-adhesive membranes are waterproof and can be applied on various parts of the building and the construction industry. These membranes are versatile and are ready-to-use by simply removing the silicone film. Waterproofing self-adhesive membranes can be cold applied, without using flames or heat sources. Self-adhesive membranes are resistant chemical agents, tear, and perforation. These membranes are bitumen-based reinforced with HDPE (High-density polyethylene) for tanking applications. Self-adhesive membranes is a revolutionary concept of manufacturing dual compound self-adhesive membranes using waterproofing formulation on the side exposed to weather conditions and a self-adhesive formulation on other side of the reinforcement.

Self-adhesive Membrane Market: Drivers & Restraintss

Self-adhesive membrane offers various benefits such as energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, high durability, and heat resistance. These benefits are driving their demand for applications such as roofing and building structures. The booming construction industry in China and other emerging countries act as a drivers for the self-adhesive membrane market. The rapidly growing population in developing countries is leading to increase in residential construction projects. Rise in implementation on regulatory restrictions on VOCs and increase in cost of labor to install traditional roofing systems. These factors are expected to create opportunities in the self-adhesive membranes market during the forecast period.

Self-adhesive Membrane Market: Segmentation

Based on raw material type, the self-adhesive membrane market can be segmented into bitumen, HDPE (high-density polyethylene), PVC (polyvinyl chloride), EPDM (ethylene propylene diene terpolymer) and TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin). The bitumen segment dominates the self-adhesive membrane market. Self-adhesive PVC membrane is a premium roofing and waterproofing membrane. It is a tri-laminate, consisting of two heavy gauge PVC layers internally reinforced with a heavy duty polyester scrim. Other modifiers have been added to the polyvinyl chloride polymer to create a true roofing grade material, which is highly resistant to UV radiation, extreme temperatures, and environmental pollutants.

In terms of the substrate, the self-adhesive membrane market can be classified into wood, plastic, glass, concrete, and others. The concrete segment accounts for a dominant share of the self-adhesive membrane market. Concrete-based self-adhesive membranes have bituminous. These are highly flexible, self-adhesive, and long-lasting waterproofing membranes having fiberglass or non-woven spunbond polyester is covered with polyethylene film and other side has peelable polypropylene.

Based on application, the self-adhesive membranes market is divided into vertical walls, foundations and basements, flat and ventilated roofs, and others. Self-adhesive membranes are used for waterproofing of foundations of underground structures, and are used in factories and warehouses where flammable chemical agents are stored. Self-adhering sheet waterproofing membranes provide a simple peel-and-stick application. These membranes are idea for in below-grade walls, foundations, split-slab constructions, decks, and balconies, and beneath shower pans, thick set mortar, kitchens, toilet facilities, mechanical rooms.

Self-adhesive Membrane Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the self-adhesive membranes market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The global self-adhesive membrane market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace due to the growth in the building & construction industry in the region. Manufacturing companies and end-product manufacturers infuse high investments for future advancements in technology to meet the rising demand from end-user industries. Demand for self-adhesive membranes is increasing in North America and Europe due to increasing governmental investments on infrastructure developments in these regions.

Self-adhesive Membrane Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global self-adhesive membranes market include Eagle Insulations Limited, Isoltema Spa, APOC, Polyglass Spa, and Carlisle Companies Inc.

