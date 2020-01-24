Stick Packaging Market Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2027

“Stick packs are elongated, tube-shaped packets. Both the short ends of the pack are three to four times longer than its length. Stick pack being narrow, a single stick pack easily holds a single serving, making it easier to fit in pocket, purse or backpack. Therefore, it is increasingly being preferred in several food, beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications owing to its compact size and sustainability.

Stick pack is shaped, filled, and wrapped in an environment with controlled temperature and humidity therefore is safe from any contaminants. Moreover, the stick-pack equipment confirms fill and seal integrity at a high speed as well as high degree of fill accuracy per dose. Owing to this, the content in the pack is preserved for up to 12 or 24 months. Also, stick pack packaging uses less raw material owing to the compact size thereby decreasing the cost as well as the overall environmental wastage. Furthermore, with stick-pack, consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical companies sidestep encapsulation and tableting processes, thus reducing costs of bottling or blistering. Thus, owing to several such considerable benefits, the stick packaging market is expected to significantly grow during the forecast period across developed as well as developing countries.

However, excessive light tends to affect plastic used in stick packaging. In addition, plastic degrades over time as compared with glass. Moreover, plastic is non-biodegradable and it is expensive to manage and clean the toxicity that plastic creates. In spite of this, stick packaging market is expected to gain further momentum in pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare industries apart from food and beverage.

Stick Packaging Market can be segmented based on material, end-use industry, and region. Based on material, the market can be segmented into aluminum foil, polypropylene, paper, polyester, metallized polyester, and Bi-Axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP). Based on end-use industry, the stick packaging market can be segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others. Based on region, the stick packaging market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Amongst all, North America is expected to be the most lucrative market owing to high demand for value-added products and rising consumer spending in the region.

Key Players in stick packaging market include Exair Corporation, Amcor Limited, GSC Packaging Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Aaron Thomas Company Inc., INEVER S.L., Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Bosch Packaging Technology, Winpak Ltd., Berry Plastics, and WePackItAll Inc. among others.

