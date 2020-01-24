Wireless EV Charging Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group, Hella KGaA Hueck, Qualcomm

Worldwide Wireless EV Charging Market 2019 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Wireless EV Charging market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The market report pulls in the most peculiar bits of knowledge of this business additionally makes Wireless EV Charging forecast that is important out there. It accompanies estimations concerning the Wireless EV Charging advancement, subordinate and draws in the distinguishing proof of their industry status.

The increasing price of oil and global warming is demanding the adoption of electric vehicles. The implementation of various government policies and subsidies related to electric vehicles is also favoring the growth of the wireless EV charging market in the forecast period. Also, the technological advancement in the electrification of vehicles is further lead towards the growth of wireless EV charging market in the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players: Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation

A detailed Wireless EV Charging Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

The rising demand for fast-charging infrastructure for EVs and increasing demand for safety and convenience are the primary driver for the growth of the wireless EV charging market. The growing development of wireless charging systems for commercial EVs and growing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities for the wireless EV charging market in the coming years.

The global wireless EV charging market is segmented on the propulsion type, charging station type, component, power supply range, and vehicle type. Based on propulsion type the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of charging station type the market is bifurcated into commercial charging stations, and home charging stations. Based on the component the market is segmented into vehicle charging pad, base charging pad, and power control unit. On the basis of power supply range, the market is bifurcated into 3-11 kW, 11-50 kW, and More Than 50 kW. Similarly, based on vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger cars (PC), electric commercial vehicle (ECV), and electric two wheeler.

The Wireless EV Charging Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

