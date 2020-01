Acetylene Gas Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2020

Acetylene gas is a highly flammable colorless gas with a triple bond structure. Acetylene gas possesses garlic like odor and has a high flame temperature. The gas is produced by reaction of calcium carbide and water. The reaction produces acetylene gas and calcium carbonate slurry or hydrated lime as a byproduct. Acetylene gas is also produced from hydrocarbon sources such as naphtha, crude oil and coal among others. Several other gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen and carbon monoxide among others are also produces as byproducts in the process. Solvents such as water, chilled methanol, acetone, etc. are used to segregate acetylene gas depending on the process.

Acetylene gas is used as a feedstock in the production of chemicals such as 1,4 butanediol. Chemical production is the most dominant application segment for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. High flame temperature is the foremost USP of acetylene gas and combustion with oxygen helps in achieving temperature of over 5500 degree Celsius. Therefore acetylene gas is widely used for welding applications and metal cutting.

Fuel component for welding applications is the second largest application segment for acetylene gas. Acetylene black, a compound of acetylene is used in dry cell batteries and acetylene alcohol is used for vitamin synthesis. Acetylene gas is used in the acetylene black process for the production of carbon black, a carbon powder used mainly in production of tires for automobiles. Major end user industries for acetylene gas include automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, pharmaceutical and glass among others.

acetylene gas market. Acetylene gas has the highest flame temperature among hydrocarbons therefore; has high acceptance for metal cutting and metal fabrication applications. Metal cutting and fabrication applications have been driving demand for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Major raw material employed for production of acetylene gas includes crude oil therefore volatile raw material pricing is a major restraint for acetylene gas market. Chemicals produced using acetylene gas has varied application such as production of plastics and polyurethanes among others. Increasing demand for acetylene gas for chemical production has been among foremost growth drivers for.

Moreover, several greenhouse gases are emitted during the production of acetylene gas. Therefore, the environmental hazards associated with acetylene gas also have been restraining market growth and increasing the threat of substitution. Research and development activities to produce acetylene gas from renewable and bio based sources such as bio gas is anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities in the market.

Asia Pacific dominates the global demand for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. Increasing industrial investments in the emerging economies of India and China is among the foremost growth drivers for acetylene gas market in the region. Acetylene gas market in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate owing to increasing number of environmental regulations and saturation in several end user industries

Acetylene gas market is concentrated and dominated by few major global players that constitute major portion of the global market share. The market is characterized high degree of competition and major players compete by pricing differentiation. Increasing investment in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region has led to surge in merger and acquisition activities in the market. Major players in the acetylene gas market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde AG and Praxair Inc among several others.