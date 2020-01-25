AIOps Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Several industries are adopting AIOps technology for improving their business processes, thereby increasing their revenue as well as reducing operational cost. Some of the major industries where AIOps could be deployed are BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and IT and Telecom. With its implementation, the industries can effectively manage their capacity, resources, storage as well as identify any anomaly in the business process by leveraging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This will help the organizations in automation and improve business processes, thus resulting in enhanced customer’s experience.

Global AIOps market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. BMC Software, IBM, and Splunk are some of the key vendors and are increasing their footprint, however small vendors are competing with them in the global market by maintaining competitive pricing and customized product offering. By entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market, the global vendors are expected to grow further during the forecast period.

According to Infoholic Research, the global AIOps market will grow at a CAGR of 33.08% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The growth in the market during the forecast period is attributed to the hybrid readiness of the AIOps technology and its convergence with RPA, helping organizations to improve operations and reduce downtime.

The aim of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the AIOps market on the basis of segments, which includes application, component, enterprise, end-user, and regions. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. It is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

The global AIOps market is categorized based on segments – Application, enterprise, component, end-user, and regions.

By Application

Real-Time Analytics

Application Performance Management

Infrastructure and Network Management

By Enterprise

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Component

Platform

Service

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others (Others includes Education, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment)

Regions include North Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW (RoW includes Middle East, Latin America and Africa; APAC include East Asia, South Asia, South–East Asia, and Oceania)

The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

The key players offering AIOps solutions across the globe include: