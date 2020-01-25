Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market Estimated to Reach $206,675 thousand by 2023 – Arbor, Edge, Johnson & Johnson, Mylan, Orexo, Pfizer, Purdue, Pharmaxis, Sun

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a condition wherein a brain aneurysm ruptures, resulting in bleeding in the subarachnoid space. In severe cases, bleeding may cause brain damage, leading to paralysis or coma, and even death. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has stated that aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is a worldwide health burden, with high fatality and permanent disability rates.

The Global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market was valued at $160,269 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $206,675 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors driving the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market are rise in prevalence of diseases such as stroke and hypertension, and surge in geriatric population. In addition, lifestyle modifications, such as increased alcohol consumption and smoking, further increase the risk for aSAH, which in turn stimulates the market growth. However, the associated side effects of drugs and medication taken during the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in awareness about the treatment of the aSAH is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth in future.

The key players operating in this market are Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Mylan N.V., Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Pharmaxis, Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon, Inc.).

-This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends, and dynamics in the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

-It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the market scenario across geographies.

-A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

-The region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

