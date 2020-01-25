Benzoin Gum Market Key Drive And Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2025

Benzoin Gum or Benjamin, is a shrub-like deciduous tree. Benzoin has been traditionally used in India and other Asian countries. The tree bears fragrant clusters of silky white blossoms which are followed by the production of round fruits that contain one or two round seeds inside them. The aromatic resin is found inside the bark of the tree and is extracted and used for various herbal applications. The primary use of benzoin gum worldwide is in its herbal properties. The benzoin is used in Arab States of Persian Gulf and India, where it is burned on charcoal as an incense. There are two common kinds of benzoin, benzoin Siam and benzoin Sumatra. In the United States, the benzoin Sumatra is used for pharmaceutical preparations and Siam benzoin is widely used in flavor and fragrance industry.

Benzoin Gum powder serves exotic flair to food and cosmetics. Its reddish brown color with faint-vanilla like a smell. Its exotic herbal properties make it an essential ingredient in various soap making and natural body powders. In the cosmetic industry, due to its excellent preservative properties and healing properties for chapped skin, it finds wide application.

Whereas in the food industry, benzoin gum finds its application as a food additive in baked goods and dairy products. Owing to its varied application in different industry for giving an additional weight to the end product it is expected to be on rising demand in the forecasted period. It is also used for internal medication and serves as a good herbal remedy. The benzoin gum owing o wide properties and varied application in industries are expected to grow the demand among manufacturers to use as an essential ingredient in processing end consumer products.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44673

Some of the key players operating in the Global Benzoin Gum market are Spectrum Chemicals, BMV Fragrances Private Limited, Vietnam Essential Oil, Bulk Apothecary, K.S.U. Payung EMAS, CV. Sentral Utama, Cv. Davindo, CS Parekh & company are some of the companies among others.

Extraction techniques to produce the benzoin gum naturally and quality certifications provided and practiced by the manufacturers are the key opportunities carried out to create awareness and reach to customers globally.

BMV Fragrances Private Limited, the India-based Company, is focused on providing quality products by adhering to quality certifications in its processing facilities. The company is an ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004, GMP, HALAL, and HACCP Certified Company. Its products include benzoin gum, cardamom, clove, lavender flowers, labdanum and other in its product portfolio.

For food processing and food service industry, Benzoin Gum finds wide application in the products. It is a majorly also used in cosmetics and personal care industry. The Benzoin Gum market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences and rising awareness. Thus, the market players need to advertise and promote the ingredient benzoin gum in the end products with highlighting its health benefits and thus, creating a market for Benzoin Gum globally.

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer