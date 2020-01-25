Biogas Plant Market  is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.50% during the period from 2016 to 202

The presence of leading players in every section of the value chain characterizes the competitive landscape of the global market for biogas plants, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Scandinavian Biogas, Quadrogen, EnviTec Biogas AG, and Ameresco Inc. are the leading players in this market and hold the dominance over specific areas within the regional foundation of this market. These players also boast of specializing in the type of feedstock used by them. The market is likely to remain highly competitive over the next few years on the grounds of constant entry of new players in the market, reports the research study.

As per the research report, the global biogas plant market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.50% during the period from 2016 to 2022, with the number of biogas plants increasing from 59,276 in 2015 to 86,964 by the end of the forecast period.

Food and Beverages and Agricultural Waste to Remain Key Feedstock in Biogas Plants

The report considers agricultural waste, processing residue of food and beverages, sewage sludge, energy crops, industrial waste, and food and beverages waste as the key type of feedstock available in the global biogas plant market. Food and beverages and agricultural waste have been dominating this market. Researchers expect the situation to remain more or less the same over the next few years.

On the basis of region, the study registers the presence of the worldwide biogas market across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. In 2015, Asia Pacific led the overall market with a share of 63.35%. The growing need for energy in China, Japan, India, and Australia is compelling the governments to look for alternatives, leading to a strong rise in the Asia Pacific market for biogas plants, which will also reflect in the market’s future, notes the market study.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Increasing Government Support to Boost Global Biogas Plant Market

“With a tremendously increasing support by the governments and various private organizations towards biogas plants across the world, in terms of capital investments and favorable policies, the global market for biogas plants is likely to witness exceptional growth in the near future,” says a TMR analyst. The rising popularity of biogas plants as a highly efficient environment-friendly alternative for non-renewable fuel sources, as they reduce the disposed waste volume into landfills, is also projected to boost this market over the period of the forecast.

Browse Press [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biogas-plant-market.htm

Although the future of this market looks flourishing, the lack of waste separation, required for the steady supply of high yield feedstock for biogas plants, may hamper the growth of this market in the years to come, states the research report.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer