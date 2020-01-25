Cake Flour Market Report 2016 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2024

Flour is one of the most important ingredients in a cake recipe. It provides texture, important flavor and structure to the cake. The cake is soft sweet food made from the ingredients which include cake flour of soft wheat, and a variable amount of other commonly used ingredients such as sugar, milk, baking powder, cocoa powders, nuts and some flavoring agents. The quality and quantity of these components are important and influence the properties of the final product as well as the stability of quality and taste during shelf life. Cake flour is a soft wheat flour that contains 7-9% protein. It contains lower gluten content that gives crumbly texture to the cake and also have low ash and low protein content. Cake flour are of two types, bleached and unbleached flour. Although bleached flour is more popular for producing the cake, but nowadays there is an increase in the traction unbleached flours the market as it is minimally processed.

Cake flour can be produced by three ways; milling of soft wheat, milling of a mixture of soft and hard wheat, and in some countries where soft wheat availability is low, cake flour is produced from milling of hard wheat. High protein flours produce stiffer doughs when compared with low protein flours as they absorb substantially more water. Therefore, cake flour with low protein content is better for cake recipes. It is used as a base ingredient for producing Pie crusts, breadsticks, pound cakes, and muffins.

The cake flour market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the cake flour market is segmented into bleached and unbleached cake flour. On the basis of end use, the cake flour market can be segmented into commercial use and household use. On the basis of application, the cake flour market can be segmented into food products such as bakery and snacks. The bakery segment is further sub-segmented into pound cakes, muffins, pie crusts, pastries, and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the cake flour market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others.

Cake Flour Market: Dynamics;

With the increasing disposable income and expenditure power among the consumers coupled with increasing influence of western culture especially in Asia Pacific region, people have started spending more money on bakery products such as cakes and pastries for celebrating various occasions such as birthday, anniversary, achievements etc. which is anticipated to be the major factor towards the growth of cake flour market over the forecast period. Moreover, unlike all-purpose flour which makes the cake tough and chewy, cake flour gives unique flavor, texture and soft touch to the cake which makes cake flour, preferred choice in the preparation of baked goods. Increasing traction of unbleached flour which is aged naturally through the exposure of oxygen and requires minimal chemical processing is gaining popularity among health conscious consumers in the developed market especially in North America which is anticipated to drive the market of cake flour in the near future. Another factor towards the growth of cake flour market is the continuous new product development and improved distribution channel across the globe, which supports the wide availability and visibility of cake flour in the market. However, bakery products contains high amount of carbohydrates and as health awareness have become universal, consumers are opting for healthier food products which have low carb, high protein and fiber content, thus hampering the growth of cake flour market over the forecast period.

For Report Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35183

On the basis of the regional outlook, cake flour market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the cake flour market at the global level, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to have the significant growth as these regions allow the usage of bleaching of flour unlike many countries in Europe. North America market is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the higher concentration of cake flour producing companies coupled with increased visibility of the product across major retail channels.

Some of the major players operating in cake flour market include King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Reily Foods Company, J.M. Smucker Company, SPAR, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Greenwillow Grains, Bokomo Botswana, Dr. Oetker, Grain Brain Inc., SASKO, Reily Foods

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer