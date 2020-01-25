/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Calcium Nitrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Calcium Nitrate Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Yara International ASA (Norway), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (United States), ProChem, Inc (United States), Mil-Spec Industries Corporation (United States), Airedale Chemical (United Kingdom), DPL-US (United States), OSTCHEM (Ukraine) and ADM Agriculture Ltd (United Kingdom)

Calcium Nitrate is a colorless salt that absorbs moisture from the air and is formed during the absorption of nitrogen oxide by the milk of lime. It is widely used as fertilizers along with other applications such as wastewater treatment, medical purposes in cooling baths, to store energy in solar power plants and as a component in the manufacture.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer

Read more at Calcium Nitrate Market: Growth Drivers & Giants Strategic Moves Boosting Sales