Cellulose Fiber Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2026

Cellulose Fiber Market was valued at US$ 26.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 49.49 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.36 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding cellulose fiber market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by fiber type, application, and region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Materials portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Cellulose fibers are made up of esters or ether of the cellulose. Cellulose fibers are manufactured from dissolving pulp from cellulose rich plants such as cotton, jute, bamboo, flax, hemp, etc. Abundant availability of these plants shall influence the global cellulose fiber market size significantly in the forecast period. These fibers are versatile in nature and possess unique properties such as moisture absorbency, hydrophobicity, and so on. With impurities removed by a chemical step, fiber becomes greatly hydrophilic and its surface instantly wettable. Under ambient conditions, the material has a moisture regain (mass of water absorbed per dry mass of fiber, expressed as percentage) of about 8%, but when soaked in water the fiber can imbibe up to 30% fluid and swell significantly. One unique characteristic of cotton, related to its specific structure, is that it becomes stronger (by about 20%) when wet.

Increasing demand for cellulose fibers mainly from textile industry may foster the global cellulose fiber market growth in future. In addition, owing to its properties such as skin-friendly, biodegradable, and environment-friendly in nature, the growth in the market is expected to boost in forecast period. Moreover, significant consumption from the textile industries may influence the global market. Wood pulp is the key raw material used in the production of cellulose fibers, which is another major influential driver of the global market. However, the proliferation of new players entering the global cellulose fiber market may enhance the global cellulose fiber market in a positive way.

Rapidly changing fashion trends coupled with rising disposable income of people in many regions across the globe is increasing the demand for high quality textiles. This is increasing the demand for cellulosic fibres. Low cost of these fibres, on account of easy availability of raw materials, is fuelling their adoption across industries, thus augmenting their market growth. As technologies continue to advance, the application of these cellulose fibres will expand into wider industry verticals, thus driving their market over the projected period.

On the basis of fiber type, Natural cellulose fibers are derived from plants which are extracted & processed when needed. During the processing, they are separated from the rest of the plant which is not useful. The natural fiber market is expected to grow at a high CAGR by 2026 on account of various disadvantages of usage of synthetic fibers in various end-use industries. Natural cellulose fibers held the major share of the market in 2017, owing to its application in construction industry as reinforcement composite which can be used as ready mix plaster.

Textile was the prominent segment in 2017. The segment alone accounts for around 44% of the global revenue share. The major application of fibers in the textile industry is to reinforce composites and filter chemicals. Therefore, fiber produced from wood pulp is becoming an important element for the textile industry. Cotton is the major raw material for textile industry. However, declining cotton production owing to the difficulty in its cultivation has resulted in major growth in the demand for wood-based cellulose fibers. These are high-performing and find applications in industrial, Textile, apparel, etc.

Asia Pacific was the dominant region, owing to high demand in textile and industrial segment. The region is projected to show the same growth trend over the forecasted period due to rise in demand from industrial, textile and other application segments in the region. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan, and Indonesia are the major markets in the region. These countries are involved in manufacturing and trade of fibers, which are used across various end-use industries. Vietnam and Bangladesh are the potential future market for the product.

