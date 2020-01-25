Ceramic Fiber Market 2019: XYZ Market to 2027 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report -Great Lakes Textiles,HarbisonWalker International,Isolite Insulating Products Co.

The global ceramic fiber market accounted to US$ 1,547.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,146.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the ceramic fiber market. The increasing industrialization and urbanization are some of the critical factors that are boosting the ceramic fiber market. As industrialization and urbanization are increasing, the power generation industry is estimated to grow in the Asia Pacific region, which further increases the demand for ceramic fibers. The growing steel and iron industry in India propels the demand for ceramic fibers. These industries are estimated to drive the demand for the ceramic fiber in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Insights

Higher thermal efficiency in comparison to substitutes has led to the growth of ceramic fiber market

Ceramic fibers are low thermal mass insulation materials that have revolutionized the furnace design lining system. Ceramic fiber is aluminosilicate materials that are manufactured by melting and blending silica and aluminum at temperatures of approximately 1800°C to 2000°C and then breaking the molten stream by blowing the compressed air or by dropping the melt on the spinning disc to form bulk or loose ceramic fiber. Along with the significant characteristics of ceramic fiber such as lower heat storage, lightweight, chemical resistance, thermal shock resistance, lower thermal conductivity and others, one of the significant characteristics of ceramic fiber is its thermal efficiency.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006456/

Leading companies profiled in the report are Great Lakes Textiles,HarbisonWalker International,Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd,Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.,Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co.,Ltd.,Morgan Advanced Materials,Nutec Group,Pyrotek Inc.,Rath-Group,Unifrax LLC

Rising application of ceramic fiber in aerospace industry will create growth opportunities for the global ceramic fiber market

Ceramic fibers are used increasingly being adopted in the aerospace industry. These fibers are known to withstand extremely high temperatures and are known for their durability, flexibility, and lightweight nature. These fibers exhibit consistent and reliable performance and can be used for load-bearing applications. The adoption of ceramic fiber in the aerospace and aviation industry is rising, which is propelling the growth of the ceramic fiber industry. To meet out the growing demand for ceramic fiber, manufacturers are looking forward to offer improved variety of product for various end use applications.

GLOBAL CERAMIC FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

Others

By Product Form

Blanket

Module

Board

Paper

Others

By End Use Industry

Iron & Steel

Refining & Petrochemical

Power Generation

Aluminum

Others

For discounts, click @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006456/

Strategic Insights

Strategy and business planning was observed as the most adopted strategies in global ceramic fiber market. Few of the recent developments in the global ceramic fiber market are listed below:

2016: Nutec Group opened a new facility in Huntersville, North Carolina for the production of High Temperature Insulation Wool (HTIW) products such as Refractory Ceramic fiber (RCF) and low Bio-Persistent insulation products for the consumers in the US and Canada.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in Chemicals and Materials, Food and Beverages, Biotechnology, Electronics and Semiconductors, Manufacturing and Construction, and Technology.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer