Chronic Disease Management Market : Products, Services, and Opportunities for companies in the global industry

Chronic diseases are long-term clinical conditions that progress over the time. It is considered an expensive and most prevalent health care issue across the globe. Chronic disease management programs, thus, is an organized and proactive set of interventions that focuses on needs of the patient population. Chronic disease management involves the efforts taken by a defined set of patients and various health care professionals to improve health outcomes and the quality of life of patients. Improving the adherence of patients to chronic disease management is a key component. The plan of chronic disease management includes providing support from various medical and allied health services.

Integration of digital technologies with health care systems in developed countries, rising awareness about the seriousness of chronic and life-threatening diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure of people are expected to drive the global chronic disease management market during the forecast period. However, lack of adherence and non-compliance of patients to the treatment plan, resulting into poor outcomes, is a key restraint for the global chronic disease management market from 2018 to 2026.

The global chronic disease management market has been segmented in terms of disease type, service type, delivery mode, and end-user. Based on disease type, the global chronic disease management market has been categorized into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, arthritis, heart diseases, and others. The heart diseases segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017, in terms of value. This is attributable to significantly high prevalence of heart diseases in developed countries and lifestyle changes. However, increasing rate of obesity and sedentary lifestyle is propelling the number of patients suffering from diabetes, which is projected to boost the diabetes segment growth between 2018 and 2026.

In terms of delivery mode, the global chronic disease management market has been divided into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. Increase in medical tourism in developing countries was a key factor responsible for the dominant share held by the on-premise segment in 2017. However, growth of the health care IT sector across the globe and rising investments by various players in the health care infrastructure are expected to augment the web-based segment from 2018 to 2026. Based on service type, the chronic disease management market can be divided into consulting service, educational services, implementation services, and others. The implementation services segment generated the maximum revenue in 2017, owing to emergence of numerous local service providers across the globe and their focus on providing efficient and cost-effective services to patients. Improved reimbursement policies by healthcare payers are expected to boost the segment during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the chronic disease management market has been classified into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers was the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2017, due to efforts taken by healthcare providers on non-compliant patients and on providing a comprehensive treatment plan and educational services to patients. The segment is anticipated to dominate the chronic disease management market between 2018 and 2026.

Geographically, the global chronic disease management market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2017, which is attributable to the rising demand of patients for cost-effective disease management and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases and asthma in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is projected to be the second-most prominent market for chronic disease management during the forecast period, owing to improved accessibility of various chronic disease management programs. However, government participation in the prevention and control of life-threatening diseases in developing economies of Asia Pacific and significant investment by key players in China and India for betterment of healthcare infrastructure in these countries are expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

Prominent players operating in the global chronic disease management market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, TriZetto Corporation, MINES & Associates, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Harmony Information Systems, Inc., Phytel Inc., EXL Healthcare, Wellcentive, Inc., and HealthSmart Holdings, Inc.

