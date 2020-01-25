Conductive Grease Market : Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast Analysis 2026

Conductive Grease Market: Overview

Conductive grease is a type of insulator that provides excellent thermal and electrical conductivity between surfaces. It also reduces friction. Conductive grease is used in various applications such as transformers, circuit breakers, heat sink devices, and protective coatings. It helps avoid the buildup of static electricity when applied to components such as bearings and chassis.

Conductive Grease Market: Key Segments

The global conductive grease market can be segmented based on type and material. Based on type, the global conductive grease market can be segmented into silver conductive grease, boron nitride heat sink grease, and silicone free heat sink grease. Silicone free heat sink grease provides excellent dielectric and thermal conductivity properties. It does not dry or harden up while application. It is non-corrosive and offers excellent heat transfer between heat sinks and circuit components without any silicone migration. Demand for silicone free grease is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period, as it can withstand high temperature and has low cost and viscosity. Silver conductive grease provides superior lubrication, protection, and high electrical and thermal conductivity to various applications such as static grounding on seals or O-rings and rotating switches. Boron nitride heat sink grease offers superior thermal conductivity and lubrication. It inhibits corrosion and is thermally stable from -73°C to 200°C.

Based on material, the global conductive grease market can be divided into ester base oil, polyalphaolefin (PAO) base oil, and blends of ester base oil. Ester base oil is suited for metal on metal wear applications with temperature range of -40°C to 150°C. Ester base conductive greases can have compatibility issues with some plastics. It cannot cope up with high moisture level. Thus, it requires carbon filler to improve its conductivity and moisture properties. PAO based conductive grease is an ideal choice for high moisture applications and works in the temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. Blend of ester oil is used for ball bearing applications and provides excellent metal wear resistance in temperature range of -40°C to 150°C.

Conductive grease is employed in various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, storage and graphics, transportation, and telecommunication & IT. Consumer electronics is a leading application segment of the global conductive grease market. Expansion in the consumer electronics industry and increase in demand for electric vehicles in developing economies of Asia Pacific are driving the global conductive grease market. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials and high competition from substitutes such as bio-based greases are likely to restrain the global conductive grease market during the forecast period. However, increase in demand for conductive grease in semiconductor applications with superior thermal conductivity, excellent stability, and high temperature resistance, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of conductive grease in the near future.

Conductive Grease Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global conductive grease market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of conductive grease, followed by North America. Growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries in China, ASEAN, and India is anticipated to boost the demand for conductive grease during the forecast period. Rise in demand for high thermal as well as electric conductive grease in the transportation industry, especially in the U.S. and Europe, is expected to boost the demand for conductive greases in these regions. Rapid industrialization in Middle East & Africa and growth in consumer awareness about high quality products in Latin America are likely to boost the global conductive grease smarket in these regions during the forecast period.

Conductive Grease Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global conductive grease market are Dow Corning Corporation, Electrolube, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Laird PLC, 3M Company, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

