Customer Intelligence Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2020

Overview

Customer Intelligence is a method of pooling and analyzing customer related data obtained both from internal and external sources to build better relationship with them. It improves strategic decision making in an organization. It is a developing technology used to gain insights on customer experience.

Organizations can gain access to key information related to their customers which has a direct financial bearing. Organisations use customer intelligence analytics to increase their market share, attract new customers, retain customers, modify or introduce new products and optimise operations.

Businesses are using customer intelligence tools to understand what their customers are doing and the reason behind it. Nowadays customer intelligence software is integrated with CRM software for better tracking and consolidated results.

Major capabilities of customer intelligence solution are predictive analytics, decision management, real-time scoring, customer engagement, cross-campaign optimisation, customer lifetime value segmentation.

One of the major trends in the Customer Intelligence Market is a swift transition from multi-channel customer engagement to Omni-channel customer engagement. The customer’s entire journey is tracked across all channels to create a consistent and enhanced customer experience. With the emergence of technologies like big data and advanced analytics one can analyse multichannel information (the web, mobile applications, social media, voice over customer) in real-time to produce customized offers.

The dearth of knowledgeable professional with adequate technology know-how will restrain the market growth.

Market Analysis

Customer Intelligence Market is expected to have a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period 2015–2020, mainly driven by adoption of vertical specific solution across end users. Telecom and retail segments are the major end-users of the CI solution as they invest a lot in understanding their customers.

Geographic segmentation

The Global Customer Intelligence market is analysed by six regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Each region is analyzed by technologies, services, and verticals.

North America is a mature market owing to its extensive infrastructure and the large number of companies investing in the North American market. The market has immense potential in the developing regions.

Segmentation by Verticals

The market is segmented by the following key end user verticals – Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, Utilities and Others.

Segmentation by Solutions

The market is segmented by the following solution types – Web Analytics, Social-Media Analytics, Voice Analytics, Mobile Analytics and Others.

Segmentation by Services

The market is segmented by the following services – consulting, maintenance and integration.

Segmentation by Deployment Modes

The market is analyzed by On-premise and On-Cloud deployment modes.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market. Total 12 companies are covered.

Key Vendors

The leading market participants are SAS, Open Text, Qlik, Verint, Tableau, FICO, Information Builders, Agnoss. These vendors offer customer analytics tools which help in gaining data insights, comprehend customer preferences and drive the marketing ROI.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the Customer Intelligence market such as solution providers, service providers, and technology enablers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities, and regional customer intelligence trends

The report is an exhaustive global study about the Customer Intelligence Market in terms of the latest trends and technologies across all application verticals. The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape. It also includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of customer intelligence in various industries.