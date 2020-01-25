D-amino Acid Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to US$ 238 Mn by 2026

The study of atomic structures is extremely vital for the chemical research fraternity. The demand within the global D-amino acid market is projected to increase as chemical research gains heat. D-amino acids, apart from being used for key chemical experiments, also serve several purposes in other industries. The popularity of branched chain amino acids has popularised subtypes such as D-configuration and L-configuration amino acids. Therefore, there is little contention about a stellar pace of growth within the global D-amino acids market.

Study of the structural and general properties of D-amino acids gives important research cues to scientists. For this reason, D-amino acids attract humongous demand from laboratories and research centers. Furthermore, the use of these acids in the domain of biosynthesis has also impelled demand within the market. The chemical research fraternity has shown tremendous zest toward excavating new properties and actions of chemical substances. This factor, coupled with the need for studying residues of D-amino acids, has aided market growth.

Governments and national authorities are allocating large amounts of funds for medical and chemical research. This propensity is set to usher in an era of growth across the global D-amino acids market. Furthermore, Universities across the globe have also shown their support in complementing the activities of the research fraternity.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global D-amino acids market would expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the global D-amino acids market held a total value of US$150.0 Mn in 2017. The presence of a laudable chemical industry is behind the growth of the global market. However, concerns related to safety of usage could hamper demand for D-amino acids.

Toxicity Studies to Drive Market Demand

Although amino acids are toxic for life on earth, their popularity across the chemical industry remains unaffected. The need to eliminate D-amino acids from the immediate surrounding has led researchers to study its properties and discharge mechanisms in greater detail. Furthermore, bacterial growth and racemization has further intensified the need to develop discharge pathways for D-amino acids. Therefore, the quest to protect life on earth from D-amino acids has, in fact, increased their demand across chemical laboratories.

D-amino acids are also used in conjunction with other amino acid types, mostly for research activities. Henceforth, the popularity of R and S-type amino acid has created a plethora of opportunities for growth within the market.

North America to Spearhead Global Market Growth

The presence of a research-oriented chemical industry in the U.S. has opened new avenues for growth across the global D-amino acids market. Amino acids are studied in detail across several research institutes across the world. However, study of D-amino acids requires dedicated research centers with stringent safety standards. This requirement is met by research institutes in the U.S. and Canada. Therefore, the North America D-amino acids market is slated to grow at a sound pace in the years to follow.

The market players in the global D-amino acids market resort to indirect marketing hacks because toxic substances cannot be directly promoted. Some of the leading vendors operating in the global D-amino acids market are Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD, Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, and AnaSpec, Inc.

