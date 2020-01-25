Edge AI Software Market Share Chain Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Report Titled on “Global Edge AI Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provides a basic overview of the Edge AI Software industry including: Executive Summary, Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Segment Analysis, and Market Overview ; manufacturing technology; cost structures, product specifications; raw materials and so on. This Edge AI Software market report enhanced on worldwide competition by leading manufactures like ( IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, Tact.ai, Bragi, XNOR.AI, Octonion, Veea Inc, Imagimob ) which providing information such as Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand and Import/Export and so on. There are 3 key segments covered in this Edge AI Software market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

Edge AI Software Market Report Structure at a Glance: Macroeconomic Factors & 6 Year Forecast Factors 2019-2025, Edge AI Software Market Taxonomy, Pricing & Regulatory Factors Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Market Dynamics (Key Drivers, Key Restraints, Recent Trends, Upcoming Opportunities).

Summary of Edge AI Software Market: Edge AI software enables aggregation, processing, computation, and analysis of data present near or on the edge devices by leveraging AI and IoT technologies. The software helps to process data on edge nodes even in remote and decentralized networks, without cloud connectivity.

Integrating AI with IoT in edge devices helps enterprises to minimize latency, reduce bandwidth, lessen threats, avoid duplication, improve reliability, and maintain compliance. Moreover, edge AI software solutions enable an organization to utilize the computing resources in an optimal manner, minimize the bandwidth required to execute the solution, and lower the latency in particular response time.

The amount of IoT devices deployed worldwide is exploding across all industries and cloud computing is overwhelmed with challenges that prevent IoT from scaling. For this reason, the center of data production and computing is transitioning from the cloud to the edge creating the need of IoT devices with a small but power efficient footprint.

The potential of AI at the edge is vast. A report from Tractica estimates that AI edge device shipments will increase from 161.4 million units in 2018 to 2.6 billion units worldwide annually by 2025. The top AI-enabled edge devices, in terms of unit volumes, will include mobile phones, smart speakers, PCs/tablets, head-mounted displays, automotive sensors, drones, consumer and enterprise robots, and security cameras. There will also be more AI incorporated into wearable health sensors, building or facility sensors, and networks of sensors planted around facilities or entire cities. Artificial intelligence (AI)，a rapidly emerging force, is taking computing at the edge to a whole new level, in which insights and analysis are provided on the spot, in real-time. With the IoT now front and center of business and technology strategies, the ability to analyze data streaming through edge computing devices and systems means a significant improvement in visibility and awareness of events across a network.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Software Tools

⦿ Platforms

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Edge AI Software market for each application, including-

⦿ Autonomous Vehicles

⦿ Access Management

⦿ Video Surveillance

⦿ Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

⦿ Telemetry

⦿ Others

Edge AI Software Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

