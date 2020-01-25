Food Traceability Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2021

The global market for food traceability technologies should reach $15.1 billion by 2021 from $10.7 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The market is categorized based on equipment, technology, software, services, applications and end user markets. Key markets intended to be covered include smart PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D and 1D scanners, durable labels and tags, sensors and others. The report also encompasses key technologies like barcodes, RFID/RTLS, GPS, infrared technology and biometrics. Service segments may include online traceability services, technology integration services, customized services and others. Key application areas comprise of meat traceability, fresh produce and seeds, dairy products, beverages, fisheries and aquaculture and others. The end user market will include food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farm, food retailer, defense and security departments, government departments and others.

This report focuses on the following topics:

– Market analyses and key findings.

– Strategic recommendations.

– Regulatory framework across geographies.

– Market dynamics at the macro and micro level markets.

– Market forecasts from 2016 to 2021.

– Market intelligence, competitive dynamics and recent developments.

– Key profiles in the industry.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global food traceability market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– A look at key growing market areas that promise immense opportunities and long-term growth

– Identification and evaluations of key market dynamics and respective impacts across geographies

– Analyses of recent patents

– Profiles of major players in the industry

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer