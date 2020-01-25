Freeze Dried Fruit Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss The Big Assessment

Majority of fruits consist of around 90% of water and is the main reason for their spoilage which limits their shelf life and functionality. Freeze drying, removes almost all the water present in the fruits through sublimation, making the final products lighter, with a very long shelf life which results in a more accessible and logistics friendly products in the market. Freeze dried are considered as best dehydrated fruits due to its sensory quality, superior texture and taste which is retained after rehydration. Various renowned multinational companies of the world such as Kellogg’s and Nestle use freeze dried fruits as ingredients in their breakfast cereal products and baby foods.

Fruits are prone to loss of minerals and vitamins when exposed to high temperature due to their heat-sensitive properties. The freeze-drying technology preserves necessary vitamins, antioxidants and all other necessary nutrients during dehydration which increases its importance among the other drying techniques and is expected to drive the growth of freeze dried fruit market over the forecast period.

Factor towards the growth of freeze dried fruit market is the excellent shelf life of the product without any added preservative to store for long duration at home. The increased shelf-life makes freeze dried fruit a profitable product during its supply chain. In addition, the fast-paced lifestyle of people is demanding healthy, and convenience foods like freeze dried fruits and high nutritional value of these fruits will further drive the growth of freeze dried fruits market over the forecast period. However, the freeze drying equipment is comparatively costlier than other dryers and the availability of other drying techniques such as infused drying, spray drying, and others have low operational cost than freeze drying technique, which is anticipated to act as a restraint towards the growth of freeze dried fruit market.

The freeze dried fruit market can be segmented on the basis of nature, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the freeze dried fruit market can be segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, the freeze dried fruit market can be segmented into oranges, apples, bananas, grapes, mangoes, cherries, pineapple, strawberry, peach, raspberry and others. On the basis of a distribution channel, the freeze dried fruit market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further segmented into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailer is further sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores and discount stores. Traditional grocery retailers segment is further sub-segmented into food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries and others.

On the basis of the regional outlook, freeze dried fruit market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America freeze dried food market is expected to hold the largest market share in the freeze dried fruit market with a wide range of innovative fruits preservation technologies. The North America region is followed by Europe, attributed to rising demand for ready to eat food with high nutritional profile and with minimal additives in its ingredient. The increasing quality of life coupled with urbanization has propelled the individuals in APAC region to consume high-quality ready to eat food products which offer great taste and anticipated to drive the market growth in the region. While regions, such as the Latin America and MEA, are growing at a swift pace due to their growing economies and changing lifestyles of the people.

Some of the major players operating in freeze dried fruit market include Nestle, Asahi Group, Mondelez International Ltd., Unilever, OFD Foods, Inc., Wise Company, Backpacker’s Pantry, Chaucer, Harmony House Foods, Honeyville, Mercer Foods, Prepper’s Pantry, Van Drunen Farms, and Saraf Foods Ltd.

