Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: Overview

The global low temperature powder coatings market may have risen over the past few years, owing to the healthy competition among existing players. The players are seen competing on the basis of quality, price and variety. Low temperature powder coatings is formulated to form a complete cured coating at minimum oven temperatures. This coating benefits the chemical industries more than conventional liquid coatings as they produce much thicker coatings. Low temperature power coatings have no emissions of organic compounds which prevents them from running and sagging at the time of coating. The benefits of low temperature powder coatings are resistance to corrosion, resistance to abrasion and chipping, cost-effectiveness, durability, high-quality finish and shorter processing time.

A recent report on the global low temperature powder coatings market by Transparency Market Research aims to present actionable insights to key stakeholders operating in it. The report goes ahead to examine in-depth the various influencing factors shaping the contours of the market. The report would also provide a peek into the competitive dynamics. It also highlights on the historical and current figures on sales and revenues. Using those data, the report also tries to unravel the growth pace of the global low temperature powder coatings market.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: Key Trends

Rise in energy savings due to lowering cure temperatures, rapid technological advancements and increasing size of end-use industries are believed to be driving the growth in global low temperature powder coatings market. The increasing usage of low temperature powder coatings on high temperature sensitive materials such as fiberboard, wood, composites, plastics and glass is projected to boost the global low temperature powder coatings market.

Due to the excellent physical properties, good flow properties, overbake stability and wear resistance, the low temperature powder coatings is a crucial milestone to the different chemical industries. It also offers performance and environmental benefits over other industries in laminating and coating systems. In the furniture industry, low temperature powder coatings provides surface protection and also used as surface finishing of aluminium and steel such as site furnishing and garden furniture.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global low temperature powder coatings market could span five major regions Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The regions have a various product portfolio to cater the end-use industries according their requirements. In the regions, this holds out the maximum potential for growth in the low temperature powder coatings market. In the region of North America and Europe, the global low temperature powder coatings market is expected to grow as the regions have over expanding new industries and competitors who are aimed at increasing total revenues.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players in the global low temperature powder coatings market are Akzo Nobel, Jotun A/S, Axalta Coating Systems, Teknos group, Forest Technical Coatings and Tulip Paints. The upcoming report aims to unveil their market shares, products, and geographical outreach.

