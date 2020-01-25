Global Zinc Plating Market : Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

Global Zinc Plating Market: Overview

Zinc plating is used to protect metals such as iron and steel against corrosion. It involves the electrodeposition of a thin coating of zinc metal onto the surface of another metal object, known as a substrate. Zinc plating creates physical barrier that prevents rust from reaching the underlying metal surface. Zinc plating provides various benefits. These include improved corrosion resistance, low finishing cost for small parts, ease of application, high temperature tolerance, and control of hydrogen embrittlement.

Global Zinc Plating Market: Trends & Developments

Growth in the manufacturing industry, rise in demand for consumer goods with good metal finishing, increase in demand for automobiles and aircraft, and expansion in the electronics industry are major factors driving the global zinc plating market. Governments of various countries are formulating regulations for the zinc plating industry to keep a check on emission of harmful gases and chemicals into the environment during the electroplating process. This is anticipated to restrain the market.

Global Zinc Plating Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global zinc plating market can be segmented into barrel zinc electroplating, rack zinc electroplating, and others. Barrel zinc electroplating provides significant resistance against corrosion and wear and abrasion. Barrel zinc plating provides cost advantage over zinc-nickel plating. The process of zinc electroplating is less costly than zinc nickel electroplating, resulting in less expensive metal parts. Barrel zinc electroplating is used for smaller parts, fasteners, hardware, etc. Rack zinc electroplating process is used for large, complex, or fragile parts. Rack zinc electroplating provides better quality finish over the barrel method; however, the barrel method provides higher labor and cost savings. In terms of application, the market can be classified into automotive, home appliances, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and food-handling. Zinc plating is used in the automotive industry to protect parts such as brake pipes, brake calipers, and power steering components. Zinc plating is employed in the production of tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other heavy military vehicles.

Global Zinc Plating Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global zinc plating market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for significant share of the global zinc plating market in 2017. This can be ascribed to the presence of a large number of industries utilizing zinc plating in the region. Demand for zinc plating is expected to increase significantly in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies, is a key factor driving the zinc plating market in Asia Pacific. Presence of low-cost skilled workforce is estimated to attract international players in Asia Pacific This is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the zinc plating market.

Global Zinc Plating Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global zinc plating market include American Galvanizer’s Association, Chem Processing, Inc., Allegheny Coatings, KC Jones Plating Company, Cadillac Plating, and Pioneer Metal Finishing.

